Paul was the dearest man. He found me, on the worst night of my life, 1000 miles from Georgia, in a Wichita hospital to tell me that "they" (I guess he included Sylvia) loved us (included Bill) and were praying for us. Years later, on my way into a Gainesville hospital to see Tom Dietz after his heart attack, Paul was coming in also. Once you were were part of his flock, you stayed part of his flock. (Relationship choices don't include parishioner.)

I hope you, his family, know how much we appreciate your sharing him with us.

Sarah Caldwell

Friend