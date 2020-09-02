1/1
Paul Hawthorne Hanna
1927 - 2020
Paul Hawthorne Hanna
Died August 27, 2020
Paul Hawthorne Hanna died peacefully on August 27, 2020, at age 92, from Parkinson's disease.
Paul was born in Atlanta, GA on September 5, 1927 to Kate Pendley Hanna and James Jacob Hanna. He graduated from Decatur High School, served in the U.S. Navy, attended Oglethorpe University, and received degrees from the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia and Emory University's Candler School of Theology. In 1948 Paul married the love of his life, Sylvia Roberts. At the time of Sylvia's death in 2016, they were within 2 weeks of their 68th wedding anniversary. Paul and Sylvia were the parents of five children, grandparents of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
As a United Methodist minister in the N.GA Conference, Paul first served a circuit of five small country churches in Gordon, Pickens, and Bartow counties, with the parsonage in Fairmount, GA. He then served churches in Athens (First Church and Tuckston), Dalton (Morris Street), Blue Ridge (M. Church), Covington (First Church), and Rome (Trinity.) In a special assignment, Paul served as the United Methodist campus minister at the University of Georgia for 18 years, also serving for 8 of those years as the State Coordinator of Methodist Campus Ministry. After his retirement, Paul served as interim pastor of the McEver Road U.M. Church in Gainesville, and served as a substitute pastor in several Methodist Churches near Gainesville, GA where he and Sylvia retired. They were active members of Gainesville First U.M. Church, where Paul also co-taught in the Friendship Sunday School Class and served in other church leadership capacities. In 2004, the N.GA Chapter of the Methodist Federation for Social Action presented Paul with the Annual Eleanor Richardson Award for lifetime commitment to social justice.
Paul and Sylvia dearly loved their family and spending time with them, especially at their lake house and at extended family gatherings and special occasions. The Hannas enjoyed traveling nationally & internationally. Paul served as chaplain on several cruise ships, where Paul and Sylvia performed their comedy act which they also performed as entertainment at senior church banquets and other community programs through the years. The Hannas were regularly enrolled in Life Long Learning courses at Brenau University, served as volunteers with the "Meals on Wheels" program, and served on the "Friends of the Library" Board in Gainesville. Paul's other hobbies included attending live theater, films, photography, painting in oils & acrylics, and book collecting.
Paul moved to Talmage Terrace Senior Living Community in Athens, GA in 2016 to be closer to family, where he enjoyed many friends and activities, and rejoined Athens First U.M. Church. Paul's family is forever grateful for the wonderful care he received from Personal Care Director Missy Parker, the CNAs and staff at Talmage Terrace, Kindred Hospice nurses and staff, and his loving & efficient private caregivers.
Paul is survived by his brother Jim Hanna of Athens; his children: Alan Hanna & wife Susan Carrier of Boulder, CO; Marilee Hanna Freshley & husband Philip of Watkinsville; Peggy Hanna Valdez & husband Michael of Tampa, FL; Jeffrey Hanna & wife Renee' of Flowery Branch; Jonathon Hanna & wife Mary Carney of Athens. Grandchildren: Jennifer Hanna, Mary Kate Hanna, Taylor Freshley, Megan Freshley, Kayla Weese, Charsie Valdez, Matt Hanna, Bethany Hanna; and great-grandchildren June Freshley, Rex Freshley, and Wyatt Weese (due any time); Nieces & nephews: Jim Hanna, Jr., Mark Hanna, Bart Roberts, Caron Roberts Bateman; and many great nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents James & Kate Hanna, wife Sylvia Roberts Hanna, brother Bill Hanna, in-laws Alaine Hanna, George & Jackie Roberts, daughter-in-law Jessica French Hanna, grandchildren: Joseph Paul Hanna, Heather Hanna, Benjamin Hanna; and niece Milli Roberts Hart.
Because of the COVID pandemic and distances to be traveled, a family gathering and burial will be held at a future date. Honorary donations may be made to the church or library of your choice. Condolences or family messages may be sent to: 1111 Trailwood Dr., Watkinsville, GA 30677
Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
He was so dear to me and made a big impact on my college years at the Wesley Foundation. I loved his kindness, sweet spirit, and true intellect. All my thoughts are with the family.
Maria Hurt
Friend
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
September 1, 2020
Paul was such a kind man. He was my pastor at Covington First when the church needed some healing! May he find peace with God
Marsha Hibbard
Friend
September 1, 2020
Many years ago he was my youth pastor at FUMC. He & Mrs. Hanna were so loving to me & I loved them. I even babysit a couple of what would be the two older of their children.
Beryl Richards
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
Paul was a member of my Sunday School class in Gainesville. We always look forward to his comments. Our hearts go out to his family.

Tom Reins
Friend
August 31, 2020
Paul was the dearest man. He found me, on the worst night of my life, 1000 miles from Georgia, in a Wichita hospital to tell me that "they" (I guess he included Sylvia) loved us (included Bill) and were praying for us. Years later, on my way into a Gainesville hospital to see Tom Dietz after his heart attack, Paul was coming in also. Once you were were part of his flock, you stayed part of his flock. (Relationship choices don't include parishioner.)
I hope you, his family, know how much we appreciate your sharing him with us.
Sarah Caldwell
Friend
August 31, 2020
I remember Paul best from Alan and Susan's wedding, which he performed. His goodness, sincerity, and unpretentious religious faith came through in everything he said and did. What an outstanding career Paul had as a minister. My sympathies to his family and friends in the loss of this fine man.
Joe Newman
Family
August 31, 2020
My brother Matt got in touch with me and told me about your father's passing. My deepest sympathy to all of you. It is really hard to lose a parent. Especially the last one living, as it feels like the end of an era. It sounds like your dad had a remarkable life. Actually it sounds like both of your parents had remarkable lives. Please know that I am so sorry for your loss. May wonderful memories give you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Take care.
Elizabeth Heric Oliver
August 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
August 29, 2020
I served on the Board of Directors of the Methodist Student Center when Paul was minister there. It was a real pleasure to see how dedicated and compassionate he was to and for UGA students. Many of his family have been friends for years, for which we are thankful.
Julian Ruffin Beckwith
Friend
August 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family. Growing up Mr. Hanna & all the Hanna’s were my “extended” family. Mr. Hanna will be missed & remembered for his kindness & faithfulness. God is happy that he is with Him in his place in Heaven. Much love to the family, Sharon (Wise) Anderson
Sharon (Wise) Anderson
Friend
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lavonne Hillery
Friend
August 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
