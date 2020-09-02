Paul Hawthorne Hanna
Died August 27, 2020
Paul Hawthorne Hanna died peacefully on August 27, 2020, at age 92, from Parkinson's disease.
Paul was born in Atlanta, GA on September 5, 1927 to Kate Pendley Hanna and James Jacob Hanna. He graduated from Decatur High School, served in the U.S. Navy, attended Oglethorpe University, and received degrees from the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia and Emory University's Candler School of Theology. In 1948 Paul married the love of his life, Sylvia Roberts. At the time of Sylvia's death in 2016, they were within 2 weeks of their 68th wedding anniversary. Paul and Sylvia were the parents of five children, grandparents of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
As a United Methodist minister in the N.GA Conference, Paul first served a circuit of five small country churches in Gordon, Pickens, and Bartow counties, with the parsonage in Fairmount, GA. He then served churches in Athens (First Church and Tuckston), Dalton (Morris Street), Blue Ridge (M. Church), Covington (First Church), and Rome (Trinity.) In a special assignment, Paul served as the United Methodist campus minister at the University of Georgia for 18 years, also serving for 8 of those years as the State Coordinator of Methodist Campus Ministry. After his retirement, Paul served as interim pastor of the McEver Road U.M. Church in Gainesville, and served as a substitute pastor in several Methodist Churches near Gainesville, GA where he and Sylvia retired. They were active members of Gainesville First U.M. Church, where Paul also co-taught in the Friendship Sunday School Class and served in other church leadership capacities. In 2004, the N.GA Chapter of the Methodist Federation for Social Action presented Paul with the Annual Eleanor Richardson Award for lifetime commitment to social justice.
Paul and Sylvia dearly loved their family and spending time with them, especially at their lake house and at extended family gatherings and special occasions. The Hannas enjoyed traveling nationally & internationally. Paul served as chaplain on several cruise ships, where Paul and Sylvia performed their comedy act which they also performed as entertainment at senior church banquets and other community programs through the years. The Hannas were regularly enrolled in Life Long Learning courses at Brenau University, served as volunteers with the "Meals on Wheels" program, and served on the "Friends of the Library" Board in Gainesville. Paul's other hobbies included attending live theater, films, photography, painting in oils & acrylics, and book collecting.
Paul moved to Talmage Terrace Senior Living Community in Athens, GA in 2016 to be closer to family, where he enjoyed many friends and activities, and rejoined Athens First U.M. Church. Paul's family is forever grateful for the wonderful care he received from Personal Care Director Missy Parker, the CNAs and staff at Talmage Terrace, Kindred Hospice nurses and staff, and his loving & efficient private caregivers.
Paul is survived by his brother Jim Hanna of Athens; his children: Alan Hanna & wife Susan Carrier of Boulder, CO; Marilee Hanna Freshley & husband Philip of Watkinsville; Peggy Hanna Valdez & husband Michael of Tampa, FL; Jeffrey Hanna & wife Renee' of Flowery Branch; Jonathon Hanna & wife Mary Carney of Athens. Grandchildren: Jennifer Hanna, Mary Kate Hanna, Taylor Freshley, Megan Freshley, Kayla Weese, Charsie Valdez, Matt Hanna, Bethany Hanna; and great-grandchildren June Freshley, Rex Freshley, and Wyatt Weese (due any time); Nieces & nephews: Jim Hanna, Jr., Mark Hanna, Bart Roberts, Caron Roberts Bateman; and many great nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents James & Kate Hanna, wife Sylvia Roberts Hanna, brother Bill Hanna, in-laws Alaine Hanna, George & Jackie Roberts, daughter-in-law Jessica French Hanna, grandchildren: Joseph Paul Hanna, Heather Hanna, Benjamin Hanna; and niece Milli Roberts Hart.
Because of the COVID pandemic and distances to be traveled, a family gathering and burial will be held at a future date. Honorary donations may be made to the church or library of your choice. Condolences or family messages may be sent to: 1111 Trailwood Dr., Watkinsville, GA 30677
Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.