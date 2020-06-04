Paul Lane Mitchum
Died May 30, 2020
Paul Lane Mitchum, age 24, of Cumming, died, Saturday, May 30. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.