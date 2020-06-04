Paul Lane Mitchum
Paul Lane Mitchum
Died May 30, 2020
Paul Lane Mitchum, age 24, of Cumming, died, Saturday, May 30. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
