Mr. Paul Lynn Carter, age 73, of Cumming, GA passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at a

Gainesville hospital.

Mr. Carter was born January 12, 1947 to the late James Jefferson Carter and Olive Lively

Carter. He was a graduate of Cedartown High School and West Georgia College. He was

preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jerry Neal Carter, a sister, Judy Carter Spears, and

his longtime companion, Viki Dial.

Mr. Carter had a lengthy and distinguished career in law enforcement. He began as a radio

operator with the Georgia State Patrol while in college. After graduating in 1971, he joined the

Georgia Bureau Investigation where he worked on administrative projects before moving into

undercover narcotics work. He rose through the organization becoming the Special Agent in

Charge in the Gainesville office. In 1985 he became the Deputy Director and held that position

until his retirement in 1993.

Mr. Carter was a loving and dutiful son, looking after both of his parents during their later years.

He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, UGA, the Falcons, and

the Braves.

He is survived by two nephews, Kirk Spears and Brian Spears (Kristie), great-nieces Isabella

Spears, Adeline Spears, and Sophie Spears, great-nephew Elliott Spears, and brother-in-law Ed

Spears, all of Rome.

A graveside service will be held Sunday October 18 at 2 p.m. at Northview Cemetery in

Cedartown. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Mefferd, Robbie Burns, Kent Wilson, Toby

Hopkins, Mike Eason, Greg Owen, Ray Tate, and Harold Tamplin. Pastor Harry Coursey and

Reverend Kirk Spears will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Mr. Carter's favorite charities, the Georgia

Mountain Food Bank.

Lester C. Litsey Funeral Home in Cedartown has charge of the arrangements.



