Mr. Paul Lynn Carter, age 73, of Cumming, GA passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at a
Gainesville hospital.
Mr. Carter was born January 12, 1947 to the late James Jefferson Carter and Olive Lively
Carter. He was a graduate of Cedartown High School and West Georgia College. He was
preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jerry Neal Carter, a sister, Judy Carter Spears, and
his longtime companion, Viki Dial.
Mr. Carter had a lengthy and distinguished career in law enforcement. He began as a radio
operator with the Georgia State Patrol while in college. After graduating in 1971, he joined the
Georgia Bureau Investigation where he worked on administrative projects before moving into
undercover narcotics work. He rose through the organization becoming the Special Agent in
Charge in the Gainesville office. In 1985 he became the Deputy Director and held that position
until his retirement in 1993.
Mr. Carter was a loving and dutiful son, looking after both of his parents during their later years.
He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, UGA, the Falcons, and
the Braves.
He is survived by two nephews, Kirk Spears and Brian Spears (Kristie), great-nieces Isabella
Spears, Adeline Spears, and Sophie Spears, great-nephew Elliott Spears, and brother-in-law Ed
Spears, all of Rome.
A graveside service will be held Sunday October 18 at 2 p.m. at Northview Cemetery in
Cedartown. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Mefferd, Robbie Burns, Kent Wilson, Toby
Hopkins, Mike Eason, Greg Owen, Ray Tate, and Harold Tamplin. Pastor Harry Coursey and
Reverend Kirk Spears will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Mr. Carter's favorite charities, the Georgia
Mountain Food Bank.
Lester C. Litsey Funeral Home in Cedartown has charge of the arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 16, 2020.