1/
Paul Neale DeBaere
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Neale DeBaere
Died October 17, 2020
Paul Neale DeBaere, 39 of Cornelia died on Saturday, October 17th. Friends of the family will gather on October 30th at a private residence in Demorest for a Celebration of Life. A Slavic Pagan burial ritual will be held at the South Althing Viking Festival in Screven, Georgia February 12th through 15th. An inurnment will be held later this summer at the Saginaw Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Saginaw, Minnesota. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens
5495 Highway 197 South
Clarkesville, GA 30523
(706) 754-6256
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved