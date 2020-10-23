Paul Neale DeBaere

Died October 17, 2020

Paul Neale DeBaere, 39 of Cornelia died on Saturday, October 17th. Friends of the family will gather on October 30th at a private residence in Demorest for a Celebration of Life. A Slavic Pagan burial ritual will be held at the South Althing Viking Festival in Screven, Georgia February 12th through 15th. An inurnment will be held later this summer at the Saginaw Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Saginaw, Minnesota. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.



