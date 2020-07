Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul W. Horton

Died July 4, 2020

Paul W. Horton, age 90, of Cumming, died July 4th. Due to COVID, there will be a family only service at Georgia National Cemetery and a celebration of life service at a later and safer date. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



