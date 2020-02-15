Home

Paul Wright Sutton


1953 - 2020
Paul Wright Sutton Obituary
Paul Wright Sutton, age 66 of Lula, passed away on Wednesday, February 12. Born in Hiawassee, on October 17, 1953, he was a son of the late Cicero Lumpkin Sutton & Dovie Berrong Sutton. Mr. Sutton was a commercial service technician with Carrier for many years. Mr. Sutton was a very creative and highly skilled blacksmith, gunsmith, leatherworker and engraver. He also enjoyed being outdoors where he hunted and gardened. He was a selfless, humble and gentle husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roxy Anne Taylor Sutton; several brothers and sisters. Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Jonathan & Holly Sutton of Athens, Justin Sutton of Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Courtney & William Rock Stratton of Homer; grandchildren, Austin Holtzclaw, Jasper Holtzclaw, Trinity Rose Sutton, David Luke Sutton and Skyler Jayden Sutton; great grandchild, Willow Holtzclaw; several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 16, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with Bro. James McNatt and Evangelist Kenny Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Lula with Deacon Gerry Simpson officiating.The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706) 778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 15, 2020
