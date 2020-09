Paula Hampton

Died August 29, 2020

Paula Hampton, 61, of Lawrenceville, died Saturday, August 29th. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville at 11:00am on Saturday, September 12th. The family will receive friends at North Metro Baptist on Friday September 11 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





