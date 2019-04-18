Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Pauline Margaret Planty


Pauline Margaret Planty Obituary
June 1, 1930-April 17, 2019
Ms. Pauline Margaret Planty, age 88, of Lula passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
Graveside services are scheduled for Monday April 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend John Kinsey will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday April 22, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pauline was born on June 1, 1930 in New York State to the late Charles Petotte and Margaret Benton Petotte. She was retired from Southern Bell where she worked as an operator and was of the Baptist faith. She is preceded in death her parents, husband, Allie Planty, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, and brother-in-law, Shorty Davis of Gillsville.
Ms. Planty is survived by her sister, Hilda Davis of Gillsville, son, Kenneth Planty of Ohio, 2 grandchildren, niece, Paula Davis of Gillsville, special friends, Christine Free of Gillsville and Billy Heaton of Gillsville.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 18, 2019
