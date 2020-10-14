Pedro Carrera Castro

Died October 11, 2020

Pedro Carrera Castro, age 56, of Lawrenceville died October 11th. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 3:00 p.m. in the Stateroom of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens; Buford. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15th from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store