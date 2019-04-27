Peggy Coker, age 82, of Gainesville went to her heavenly home on April 27, 2019, at the Phoenix Lodge in Gainesville, Ga.



Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, "Nanny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a friend. A Gainesville native, she grew up in town and graduated from Gainesville High School. The youngest of 12 children, she was kind, creative, and enjoyed caring for others. She worked tirelessly while patiently raising three children and helping to run the family business- Coker Equipment Company. A talented gardener, she carefully planned her garden every year, often engaging in funny and epic battles with the deer who enjoyed eating her beautiful flowers and vegetables. She cooked the best southern meals; her cornbread and cheesecake were always in high demand, especially among her grandchildren! Also, she enjoyed crafts, visiting the mountain house, hanging out with her family, and watching the Braves and UNC basketball.



She was born April 14, 1937, to the late Robert T. and Estelle Maxie Gibbs. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Lewis Coker, Gainesville, and their three children, daughter Theresa Coker, Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law Miles and Sharon Coker, Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law Pat and Joe Schuebert, Gainesville. She leaves behind her grandchildren April her husband Alex Sipieikin, Brent Clanton and his wife Lindsey, Karson Coker and his wife Calah, Kanler Coker, Greyson Schuebert and his wife Emmy, Bryce Schuebert, Faith Schuebert; great-grandchildren Zachery Harbin, Kohan and Collins Coker, J.D. Clanton, Gage Sipieikin; sister Letty Daniels, and numerous other wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson Keaton Coker and eleven of her siblings.



The family would like to thank the staff at Phoenix Lodge, Golden Rule Hospice, and special caregiver- Gina Bell and Rosetta for the loving care they provided.



The celebration of life service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Baptist Church. Visitation will be after the service, from 4:30 until 6:30 in the fellowship hall.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Thumbs Up Mission at P.O. Box 2697 Gainesville, Ga 30503 or online at thumbsupmission.org.



Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary