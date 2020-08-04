Peggy Epps Patton
Died August 3, 2020
Peggy Epps Patton, 85 of Gainesville passed away Monday August 3, 2020.
Born in Madison County, Mrs. Patton had lived in Hall County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late James Gordon and Mary Griffeth Epps. Mrs. Patton worked at the Social Security Administration for a number of years before retiring. After retiring from the Social Security Administration, she went to work for Diversified Insurance. She always stayed busy, was extremely giving and was always the first to volunteer when something needed to be done. She was a true servant to others. She enjoyed cooking and especially hosting meals for large groups.
A charter member of Northlake Baptist Church, Mrs. Patton served as the church organist at Northlake Baptist and Corinth Baptist and was also a former Sunday school teacher at Corinth. She was a devoted Christian, and loved God, and her family.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Sanford Patton; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Daniel Osborne; daughter, Susan Loggins; sister, Pat Hughes; sisters-in-law, Bette Ann Epps and Jeannie Epps; grandchildren, Kasey Smith, Kirk Smith (Kayla), Chad Loggins, Courtney Roberson (Jason), Jared Osborne (Brandy), Justin Osborne (Heather), Jennifer Jamison (Micheal),Kyle Smith; great grandchildren, Noah Roberson, Jonah Roberson, Anderson Osborne, William Osborne, Samantha Jamison, Millie Jamison, John Micheal Jamison, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Patton is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kimberly Smith, brothers, James Epps, Bill Epps, Jack Epps and a sister, Betty Epps Weiss.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
