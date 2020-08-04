Peggy Lou White Goodson

Died August 2, 2020

Peggy Lou White Goodson, age 80, of Alto, died Sunday August 2. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, August 4 in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rehoboth Cemetery the former Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.





