Peggy Lou White Goodson
Peggy Lou White Goodson
Died August 2, 2020
Peggy Lou White Goodson, age 80, of Alto, died Sunday August 2. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, August 4 in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rehoboth Cemetery the former Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.


Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2020.
