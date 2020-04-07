Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Peggy (Whitmire) Spain

Peggy Whitmire Spain, 85 of Gainesville, passed away Saturday April 4, at her residence.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Spain was the daughter of the late M.D. and Rena Shuler Whitmire. She was a homemaker and a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #1.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Dena and Larry Grizzle; son, Mickey Spain, all of Gainesville; grandchildren, Amy Anderson; Alesha and Jeremy Nix, all of Gainesville; Holly Worden, Athens; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Ethan and Emery Anderson and Scarlett Nix. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Spain is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis M. Spain; daughter Shelley Melissa Spain Worden; sister Rachel Helton and brother, L.D. Whitmire.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. A private family graveside will be held on Wednesday April 8, at the Alta Vista Cemetery, and the family will have a private visitation at Little & Davenport Funeral Home with no more than 10 people present.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions please be made to Dewberry Baptist Church #1 Building Fund, c/o Vicki Reece, 5807 Henson Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30507 in memory of Mrs. Spain.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 7, 2020
