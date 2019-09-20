|
|
Penny Leake Kendall, 50, of Clermont passed away Friday, September 13, at her mother's residence.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Don Elrod will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, September 21st from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Born on October 30, 1968 in Ann Arbor, MI, she was the daughter of Martha Jean Higgins Leake and of the late James Edward Leake. Ms. Kendall was employed with Casino Gold Tours as a travel agent. She attended Lanier Hills Church.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Kendall is survived by her son and daughter in law, Joshua and Amanda Tumlin; granddaughter, Madison Tumlin; grandson, Conner Tumlin; sister, Katherine Leake and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 20, 2019