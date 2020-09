Perry Pealock

Died September 12, 2020

Perry Pealock, 58 of Buford, died Saturday, September 7th. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens graveside. Per the deceased's request, dress is casual. The family will receive friends at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

