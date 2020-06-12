Peter Anthony Varrone

Died June 11, 2020

Peter Anthony Varrone, 69, of Cumming, died Thursday, June 11. The funeral mass will be held Monday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, June 14, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

