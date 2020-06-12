Peter Anthony Varrone
Peter Anthony Varrone
Died June 11, 2020
Peter Anthony Varrone, 69, of Cumming, died Thursday, June 11. The funeral mass will be held Monday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, June 14, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 12, 2020.
