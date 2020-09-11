1/
Phil Densmore
1956-2020
{ "" }
Phil Densmore
Died September 8, 2020
Phil Densmore, age 64, of Demorest, GA, passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born in 1956, to the late Ivan and Pairlee Densmore. He was a member of CrossOver Church in Cleveland, GA. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Debra Holbrook.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheralee Densmore; son and daughter-in-law, Toland and Brandy Densmore; brother, Wendell Lee Densmore; granddaughter, Savannah and Colt Gensel; nephew, Jason and Nicole Densmore; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA, with Rev. Dwayne Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 11, 2020.
