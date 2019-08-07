|
Philip Dale Folger, 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on July 13, 1936. Phil graduated from University of Georgia and received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Engineering. He was married to Doris Corbin on August 21, 1960.
Phil had a career in Poultry and LP Gas for Folger Poultry Farms and Folger Gas Company. He served in the Army from 1958-1960 and had a passion for reading and travel.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Corbin Folger; children, Anne Folger Letcher, Jennifer Folger Phillips (Hunter Phillips) and Peter D. Folger (Kim Folger); grandchildren, Will Letcher, Greg Folger, Lauren Folger and Hunter F. Phillips. Survivors also include his brother, Tommy Folger Jr. (Millie Folger).
Funeral services were held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at H M Patterson Oglethorpe Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319.
The family kindly requests that donations be made to Eagle Ranch.
