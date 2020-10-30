Phillip Alan Lindsey

Died October 28, 2020

Phillip Alan Lindsey, age 68, of Gainesville, died Wednesday, October 28th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 30st from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

