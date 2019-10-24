|
Phillip "Phil" Benjamin Escover, 59, of Winder died Tuesday, October 22, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton after a short two month battle with cancer. He fought hard and was determined to beat the cancer; however, God had other plans. Mr. Escover was born in Frankfurt, Germany on August 3, 1960 to the late Ben and Elaine Escover. He lived his younger years in Boundbrook, New Jersey and graduated from Boundbrook Vocational High School. He later moved to Georgia where he lived the remainder of his young life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law Jimmy Jordan. He was employed as an industrial maintenance mechanic and a member of Bethlehem Church (formerly known as Bethabra Baptist Church). Mr. Escover was a devoted husband and father. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Clara Jeanene Escover; daughter and son-in-law Courtney and Jeremy Baldwin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Grace and TJ Kemp; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Lisa and Doug Collins; niece and nephews, Jordan, Copelan, and Cameron Collins.The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at Alta Vista Cemetery on Sunday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. Donations may be made to Barrow County Animal Shelter, 616 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 24, 2019