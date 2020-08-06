Phillip Carl Christopher

Died August 4, 2020

Rev. Phillip Carl "Phil" Christopher, age 69, of Cumming, died Tuesday, August 4th. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 7th at 11:00 am at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Thursday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Friday from 9:00 am until hour of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

