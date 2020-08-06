1/
Rev. Phillip Carl "Phil" Christopher
Phillip Carl Christopher
Died August 4, 2020
Rev. Phillip Carl "Phil" Christopher, age 69, of Cumming, died Tuesday, August 4th. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 7th at 11:00 am at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at Ingram Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Thursday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Friday from 9:00 am until hour of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

