Phillip "Phil" Seabolt
1955 - 2020
Mr. James Phillip "Phil" Seabolt, age 65 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on September 27, 2020. Phil was born on March 17, 1955 to the late Edward "Glenn" Seabolt and the late Elizabeth "Beth" Gillespie Thompson.
Phil was a very talented paint and body artist. He practiced his art for over 30 years, the majority of it being while employed at Elliott Racing. Phil worked at Elliott Racing until their last day in business. If you were fortunate enough to know Phil, you never had to question whether or not you had a friend. Phil was a great man and would do anything that he could to help those who needed it. He lived a simple life, enjoying all of the sounds surrounding his quiet home. He was a homebody, but loved getting out in God's great outdoors. Phil was saved at 9 years old at Cavender Creek Baptist Church and has been a member there ever since.
In addition to both parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Thompson and a nephew, Brian England.
He is survived by his stepfather and friend, Ellis Thompson of Dahlonega; Sisters, Lana England of Gainesville, Melody Seabolt of Covington, and Kim (Chris) Tullis of Dahlonega; Nieces and Nephews, Elissa (John) England, Valerie (Kevin) Hurley, Kenon Grindle, Julea (Robert) Duke, Carder (Jennifer) England, Josie Tullis and Helana Tullis.
A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Cavender Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Stephen Adams and the Rev. Lyman Caldwell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Please practice safe distancing while attending the visitation and funeral.
To share a memory of Mr. Seabolt or a condolence with the family visit andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 29, 2020.
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home
2068 Highway 19 North
Dahlonega, GA 30533
706-864-4159
