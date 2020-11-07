My thoughts were on an email sent when I heard of Phil's passing:

Dear Carolyn and family, How sad to learn of Phil leaving all of us. We are so glad you brought Phil to California a few years ago so we could see both of you then!



Phil was my classmate, my cousin, my roommate at Iowa U. He was also my teammate at Story City High School. on the football team (undefeated in 1953) and basketball league champs! So many memories remain with him on the farm and in class. Orpha and I were talking about Phil, as we were on our way home to Palm Desert, California today. We were talking about Phil and wondering about both of you. We were leaving after 5 days at one of our favorite beach time-shares in Dana Point, Ca. We will hold you all in our thoughts and prayers, and we will mourn the loss of a great man and a wonderful person.



Love and Good Thoughts from Orpha and Jerry Holm





Jerry Holm

Classmate