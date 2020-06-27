Phillip Young
Phillip Young
Died June 23, 2020
Phillip Young, age 35, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, June 23. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Alta Vista Cemetery
