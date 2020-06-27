Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip Young

Died June 23, 2020

Phillip Young, age 35, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, June 23. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, June 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Alta Vista Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.

