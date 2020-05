Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Phoenix's life story with friends and family

Share Phoenix's life story with friends and family

Phoenyx Rose Krautter

Died May 20, 2020

Phoenyx Rose Krautter, infant daughter of Brandon and Ashley Krautter, died Wednesday, May 20. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Union Grove Congregational Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store