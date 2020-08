Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyliss Marie Todd Cage

Died August 22, 2020

Phyliss Marie Todd Cage, age 76 of Toccoa, died Saturday August 22nd. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 30th at Mt. Bethel Community Church Cemetery, Toccoa. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 2:00 PM until 3:30 PM. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.



