Or Copy this URL to Share

Priscilla Devanna English

Died August 23, 2020

Priscilla Devanna English, Age 72, of Buford, died August 23rd. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, 2:00 p.m., August 29th at the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Buford. They will receive friends, Friday evening, August 28th from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store