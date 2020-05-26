Rachel Deanna Turner
Died May 23, 2020
Rachel Deanna Turner, age 54, of Gainesville, died Saturday, May 23. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.