Our great loss is Heaven's gain as Rachel Pless departed here for her Heavenly home on Friday, June 14, 2019 after a brief illness. As that moment came, she was surrounded by her loving family and under the tender care of the folks at Ronnie Green Heart Center. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Dwayne Ryals and Rev. Kyle Savage officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 16, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Rachel was born in Jackson County, Georgia on March 9, 1941, a few minutes before her twin sister Ruth, to the late Ira Harrison and Mozelle Hartley Harrison. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Forrest Pless, a brother Myron Harrison, and sisters Iris Lee Kytle, Evelyn Cain and Rhuna Cain Ravan all of Gainesville. Rachel graduated from North Hall High School in 1959, then received a degree in Cosmetology from North GA Technical School in Clarkesville, but actually made a career of caring for her family and everyone else fortunate enough to know her. She is a member of Corinth Baptist Church. Rachel is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Pless; daughter, Damita Hamilton (Bobby); grandchildren, Olivia Pless, Caleb Hamilton, Tiffany Hamilton Sweatt (Ben); great granddaughter to be Emerson Rose Sweatt, age 17 weeks, Hanna Ferrier who adopted Rachel as her grandmother; daughter in law and son in law, Tami and Danny Norris; several nieces, nephews and over 60 persons who may not even know her but somehow recall that they were loved on by a foster Mother when they were little.

Flowers will be accepted, but Rachel would be pleased for you to make a contribution to your church or .

