Rachel Virginia Seay
October 14, 2020
Rachel Virginia Seay, 91 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 following an extended illness.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Ms. Seay was the daughter of the late Horace and Odie Mae Wade Seay. She was employed by Citizens Bank now known as Bank of America for 31 years before retiring.
Survivors include her sister, Mickie Little, Gainesville; 3 nephews, Jeff Little; William and Angie Little; Scott and Kathy Bennett.
Ms. Seay is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Maejell Bennett.
Graveside services will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Alta Vista Cemetery. Rev. Scott Strickland will officiate.
Due to the on going COVID-19 pandemic social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety and mask are recommended.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.