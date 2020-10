Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachel Adame Wilkerson

Died October 19, 2020

Rachel Adame Wilkerson, 77, of Dahlonega died Monday, October 19th. Funeral services are scheduled for 5:00 PM Thursday, October 22nd at The Fortress Church. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to the service hour Thursday at the church. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.



