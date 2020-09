Pastor Rafael Santos Jr.

Died September 26, 2020

Pastor Rafael Santos Jr., age 56, of Jefferson, died Saturday, September 26th. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Hope Crossing Church. The Family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM, prior to the service in the church. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store