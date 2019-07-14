|
Ralph
Edward Littlejohn
Died July 13, 2019
Mr. Ralph Edward Littlejohn, age 84, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, July 13.
Ralph was born in Walker County on March 3, 1935, to the late Ralph Russell and Ruby Wallin Littlejohn. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Cantrell Littlejohn, brothers Harold and Charles Littlejohn, and son-in-law George Brown. Ralph served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Littlejohn Drywall and he was a member of the Fortress Church of Dahlonega.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Eddie and Pam Littlejohn, Dahlonega; daughter Tammie Brown, Dahlonega; grandchildren Heath and Ashley Brown, Kelli Brown, and Stephanie Littlejohn; great-grandchildren Aidan Brown, Brody Littlejohn Tanner, and Skylar Brown; sister and brother-in-law Sue and Dewey Harris; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 15 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega. The Rev. Joel Crotzer will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 14, 2019