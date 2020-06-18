Ramon Calderon Quintero
Ramon Calderon Quintero
Died June 14, 2020
Ramon Calderon Quintero, age 70, of Gainesville, died Sunday, June 14. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
