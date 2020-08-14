1/
Ramona Elizabeth Harris
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Elizabeth Harris
Died August 9, 2020
Ramona Elizabeth Harris, age 56, died August 9th. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at Timber Ridge Baptist Church, Gainesville. Due to the current pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a mask and observe proper social distancing measures of at least six feet. If you are unable to attend please visit the facebook page of Ward's Funeral Home to view the service via live stream. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved