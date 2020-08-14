Ramona Elizabeth Harris

Died August 9, 2020

Ramona Elizabeth Harris, age 56, died August 9th. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at Timber Ridge Baptist Church, Gainesville. Due to the current pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a mask and observe proper social distancing measures of at least six feet. If you are unable to attend please visit the facebook page of Ward's Funeral Home to view the service via live stream. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



