Randall Charlie Howard, 77 of Canton, died Monday, June 15. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.
