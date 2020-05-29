Randall Harrison Pendley
Died May 29, 2020
Randall Harrison Pendley, age 78, of Cumming, died Friday, May 29.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Coal Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 31, at Ingram Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.