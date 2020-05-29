Randall Harrison Pendley
Randall Harrison Pendley
Died May 29, 2020
Randall Harrison Pendley, age 78, of Cumming, died Friday, May 29.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Coal Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 31, at Ingram Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
