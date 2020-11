Randall Lee Edwards

Died October 29, 2020

Randall Lee Edwards, 64 of Dawsonville, died on Thursday, October 29th. A Funeral Service was held on Sunday, November 1st at 2:00 p.m. at the Bearden Funeral Home Chapel, Dawsonville. Interment followed the funeral at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, Dawsonville, GA. The family received friends on Saturday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store