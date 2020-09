Randy D. Nisewonger

Died September 16, 2020

Randy D. Nisewonger, age 62, of Buford, died September 16th. Funeral services will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel & Gardens on Saturday, September 19th at 1pm. The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at 3:30pm at Loudsville United Methodist Cemetery in Cleveland. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

