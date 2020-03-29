|
Randy Dean Asman, age 62 of Flowery Branch, passed away Wednesday, March 18. Randy loved his children, Jordan (25) and Baby Randi (21). He loved to spend time with them each and every day. He loved to hang out with Jordan and work on trucks. He loved to spend time with Baby Randi and just love life. Randy loved his wife, Frida of 30 1/2 years. There is nothing he would not do for his family. He is preceded by his parents, Robert D. Asman and Margurite Callan Asman. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Frida and his children, Jordan and Randi; brothers, David Asman and Andy Asman; sister, Sharon Clark; uncle, Doddy Callan; brother-in-law, George; sister in law, Roni, and many, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, sisters in law and cousins. Randy loved the beach, taking drives with Frida, Jordan and Baby Randi experiencing new places, working on his home, yard and cars and just being with his family and friends. He will be missed by one and all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Flanigan Funeral Home & Crematory of Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 29, 2020