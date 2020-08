Or Copy this URL to Share

Randy Jackson

Died August 9, 2020

Randy Jackson, age 64 of Lula, died Sunday, August 9th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, August 12th at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 11th at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

