Raven Earl Sampson

Died November 25th, 2020

Raven "Cowboy" Earl Sampson, 44, of Cumming, died on Wednesday, November 25th. Visitation was on Sunday, November 29th from 2:30pm – 3:00pm at Cross Church, Cumming. Burial took place Tuesday, December 1st at Lumbee Memorial Gardens in Pembroke, North Carolina. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 2, 2020.