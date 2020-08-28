Ray Alan Cordell

Died August 21, 2020

Mr. Ray Alan "Rollo" Cordell, 67, of Lula passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, unexpectedly at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at W.R. Strickland & Sons Chapel, 260 Main Street, Clermont, GA 30527. A close friend of Mr. Cordell's, Rev. Michael Irvin will officiate. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28 from 6 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, August 29 from 11 am until the funeral hour. There will be a Celebration of Life to follow the services at Crossover Church Fellowship hall 5430 Hwy 129, Cleveland, GA 30528.

Born on November 6, 1952, in Murphy, North Carolina, he was the son of late James Lamar Cordell and Alwayne Robinson Silvey. He was a Retiree of Hall County and worked part-time for Hall County Waste Management as a Compactor Attendant. Mr. Cordell enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was well-liked in the community for always wanting to lend a helping hand to others.

In addition to his parents, Mr.Cordell is proceeded in death by his grand-daughter Cierra Alwayne Duckworth, and three of his step-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Fay Cordell.

Mr.Cordell is survived by his wife of 46 years Judy Sullens Cordell, daughters Christina Turpin (Kenny) of Lula, Melisa Hernandez (Adam) of Flowery Branch, son, Jeremy Cordell (Ashley) of Lula, Grandchildren Ally Turpin of Hull, Ethan Turpin of Lula, Riley Turpin of Lula, Delila Duckworth of Flowery Branch, Katie Cordell of Cleveland, Charlie Lynn of Lula, Will Cordell of Lula. 11 Step grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren. Honorary family member Ashley Cruse (Steven). His brothers Harold Mull (Margaret) of Blairsville, Bob Cordell (Connie) of Etowah, TN, Steve Cordell (Angie) of Murphy, NC, Joe Cordell (Carolyn) of Murphy, NC, and sisters Gail Cordell New of Murphy, NC and Lisa "Troy" Kephart (Gene) of Murphy, NC. and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.

