Ray Richardson
Ray Richardson
Died April 5, 2020
Mr. Ray Richardson, age 79, passed away on Sunday, April 5.
Due to current circumstances a private service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Richardson was born December 24, 1940, in Mount Vernon, to the late Charlie and Lona Mae Richardson. He served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant and was stationed in South Korea. He was preceded in death by his late wife Elizabeth Waters Richardson and also his nine siblings.
He is survived by his only daughter, Lynn (Greg) Syfan of Gainesville; three grandchildren, Courtney (Zach) Allgood of Clermont, Jillian (Sean) Moore of Clermont, Keller Syfan of Vail, Colorado and five great-grandchildren, Brecklynn, Bailey and Baylor Allgood, Everly and Isla Moore, all of Clermont. Also survived by his longtime girlfriend Melissa Cagle and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
