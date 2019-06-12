Home

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Gainesville, GA
Ray Thomas Joyner Obituary
Died June 5, 2019
Ray Thomas Joyner, age 79 of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. He was a graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in accounting, and later received a degree from Southern Poly Technical University. He was a US Navy Veteran, and was employed by Lockheed before taking a job with the Department of Defense as an auditor. Mr. Joyner was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. Surviving are sisters Janice Morris and Emily Carver and sister in law Mildred Joyner, 3 stepchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren.
Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 12, 2019
