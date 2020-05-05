Raymond Dunagan
Raymond Dunagan
Died May 1, 2020
Raymond Dunagan, age 79, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 1. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 1:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
