Raymond Dunagan

Died May 1, 2020

Raymond Dunagan, age 79, of Gainesville, died Friday, May 1. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 1:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland and Sons Chapel. Arrangements by W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont.

