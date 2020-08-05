1/
Raymond M. Collett
1930 - 2020
Raymond M. Collett
Died August 3, 2020
Raymond M. Collett, age 90, of Blue Ridge, died Wednesday, August 3rd. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Milton, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. Due to Covid 19, the family requests that all guests please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines during visitation and the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 5, 2020.
