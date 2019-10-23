Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Stacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Raymond Theo Stacey


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mr. Raymond Theo Stacey Obituary
Mr. Raymond Theo Stacey, age 53, of Braselton died Saturday, October 19, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Hall will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Stacey was born September 16, 1966 to the late Billy Raymond & Bettye Smith Stacey in Gainesville. He was a member of Chestnut Mountain Church and a Machine Operator for Wrigley's. Mr. Stacey is survived by his wife, Becky Stacey of Braselton; sons, Jeremy Blake Stacey and Jason Kyle Stacey both of Braselton; sister & brother-in-law, Karen & Dattu Patel of Gainesville; and nephews, Lucas and Seth Patel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Mountain Church Building Fund, 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now