|
|
Mr. Raymond Theo Stacey, age 53, of Braselton died Saturday, October 19, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Rev. Brian Hall will officiate. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Stacey was born September 16, 1966 to the late Billy Raymond & Bettye Smith Stacey in Gainesville. He was a member of Chestnut Mountain Church and a Machine Operator for Wrigley's. Mr. Stacey is survived by his wife, Becky Stacey of Braselton; sons, Jeremy Blake Stacey and Jason Kyle Stacey both of Braselton; sister & brother-in-law, Karen & Dattu Patel of Gainesville; and nephews, Lucas and Seth Patel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Mountain Church Building Fund, 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 23, 2019