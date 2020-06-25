Reba Adams Childers
Died June 24, 2020
Reba Adams Childers, age 86, of Loganville, died Wednesday, June 24. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27 at Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
